'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Confirms Mysterious Iconic Character Present In Climax

Note: The Batman Spoilers ahead

Joker has been a popular character among audiences over the years, and the fact that two of the last three actors who played Joker were honoured with the Oscar proved the impact it created all across. The latest Batman movie The Batman starring Robert Pattinson had no mention of Joker in the trailer or the news related to the casting. However, many viewers who caught the new film in the theatres from Friday were surprised or shocked when one of the characters towards the climax, played by Barry Keoghan, hinted at being the iconic villain.

The director of the movie, Matt Reeves, has finally confirmed that his character is indeed Joker. However, he clarified that the character would not be returning in a big way, like the protagonist of the sequel of the movie.

Matt Reeves opens up on Joker in The Batman, clarifies on future of character

Matt Reeves, in an interview with Variety, said that the character credited as 'Unseen Arkham Prisoner' was indeed Joker. However, he clarified that it was not an 'Easter Egg' scene like it happens in the other Marvel/DC superhero movies, where one watches the post-credits scene and then assumes, ‘Hey, here’s the next movie!’ The filmmaker shared that he had 'no idea' when he would return to the character in his movies.

Reeves had shot another scene involving Joker, which he eventually cut. This involved a face-off between Batman and Joker at the prisoner. However, he felt it was not 'necessary' as he felt that amid the 'complex narrative', taking out such a scene kept the story moving 'in a way it needed to.'

The director said that it was hard for him to remove the scene, but he thought of perhaps releasing the 'cool, creepy' scene someday after all have seen the film. Interestingly, he also said that he felt editing out the first scene should also lead to the deletion of the second scene too. Thus the film would be without Barry Keoghan completely.

However, he felt that removal of the Joker scene would affect the climax of the movie involving Batman and Catwoman.

Batman earns $57 million at box office

As per global media reports, The Batman earned $57 million on day 1. In India too, it has done well, earning around Rs 15 crore on the first two days.