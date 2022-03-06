From Heath Ledger to Joaquin Phoenix, all 7 actors who have played 'The Joker' on screen
Image: AP
Barry Keoghan - The Batman (2022): Though not confirmed officially, the latest Batman film seemingly depicted Joker, as an unnamed prisoner, with his iconic laugh leaving little doubt in the audience's minds.
Image: AP
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker (2019): The actor won the Oscar for Best Actor in the role of a failed clown, who is isolated and humiliated by the society, and the breakdown of his mental health leads to the creation of his violent avatar.
Image: Instagram/@jokermovie
Jared Leto - The Suicide Squad (2016) & Zack Snyder's The Justice League (2021): The actor played the psychopathic crime boss and the nemesis of Batman in the films, where the focus on his character was comparatively lesser than the other films.
Image: AP
Heath Ledger - The Dark Knight (2008): The actor gave a much-loved performance of the fierce villain out to eliminate the Batman, bagging the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He could not see the film release as he passed away six months before it.
Image: AP
Jack Nicholson - Batman (1989): The character returned after a gap of over two decades since the 60s series, and the actor looked deadly as a killer who uses chemical to force the victims laugh and die.
Image: Shutterstock
Caesar Romero - Batman (1960s) - The actor was the first to portray the character which had the iconic laugh, clown make-up and suit-and-tie look who goes on to become Batman's archenemy in a series.
Image: 'Batman' movie still- Warner Bros
Mark Hamill - Batman: The Animated Series & more : 'Star Wars' star voiced Joker in numerous animated ventures like 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993), 'Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker' (2000), 'Batman: The Killing Joke' (2016) among others.
Image: AP