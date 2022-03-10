'The Batman' Spinoff Series Featuring 'Penguin' Confirmed By HBO Max; Deets Inside

As the 2022 American superhero film, The Batman recently hit the screens and created a buzz among the fans, a delightful piece of news just arrived their way revealing that it will soon have a spinoff series. HBO Max recently confirmed the same and mentioned that the story of the limited series will revolve around the life of The Batman villain, Penguin.

Featuring Robert Pattinson in the lead, The Batman hit the theatres in March 2022 and received amazing reviews from the fans. Along with Matt Reeves' direction, the action sequences and cast performances received critical acclaim. Read on to get more details about the upcoming Batman spinoff series.

The Batman spinoff series confirmed by HBO Max

According to the reports by Variety, HBO Max recently confirmed that they have ordered The Batman spinoff series following the story of the Batman antagonist, Penguin. It was also revealed that Colin Farrell, who essayed the role of The Penguin in the film, will be returning to the series reprising his role. The series will follow the character, whose real name is Oswald Cobblepot, as he tries to escalate among Gotham’s criminals.

Colin Farrell opened up about the spinoff series and mentioned how excited he was about continuing the exploration of Oz as he rose through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. He said, “The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

On the other hand, Matt Reeves, the showrunner of the film talked about exploring the character of Penguin and mentioned how thrilled he was to work with the team in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham. “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in ‘The Batman,’ and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” Reeves said. “Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham," he stated.

More about The Batman

Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie featured an iconic cast of actors namely Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Soon after its release in 2022, it became the third-highest-grossing film of the year and grossed over $301 million.

Image: A Still from The Batman