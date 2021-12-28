As the audience was eagerly awaiting the trailer of the upcoming DC superhero film, The Batman, the makers recently dropped a scintillating trailer of the film leaving the fans amazed with its stunning cinematography. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman movie will be a reboot of the Batman movie franchise and will feature Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and others.

Watch The Batman Trailer here -

The Batman trailer begins with a vibrant glimpse of The Batman, Robert Pattinson and a woman approaching him and telling him how people keep saying he is unavailable. She further asks him if he could be doing more for this city and also mentions that despite his family having a history of philanthropy, he wasn't doing anything. The trailer further gives terrifying glimpses of how The Riddler sends a message to Batman along with dead bodies while sending video messages to him depicting a question mark. Catwoman then enters into the picture and they both join hands with the title 'The Bat and the Cat' and the video also depicts how the film will explore the relationship between Pattinson’s Batman and Kravitz’s Catwoman.

The official synopsis read, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

The moment The Batman trailer surfaced on the internet, the fans were stunned by the thrilling partnership of Batman and the Catwoman. Here's how the fans reacted to the trailer-

The Batman cast

While Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz will essay the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman and Selina Kyle / Catwoman respectively, other popular cast members will include Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, among others. The movie is set to have a theatrical release in the United States on March 4, 2022.

Image: The Batman Poster