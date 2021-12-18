Robert Pattinson's Batman Gets Closer Look Featuring New 'Batsuit' In Latest DC Cover

The upcoming American superhero DC movie The Batman will be released as a reboot of the Batman film franchise next year. The makers released the trailer of the film a while and escalated the curiosity of the fans but this time, a jaw-dropping glimpse of the Batsuit is leaving the fans elated. Take a look at a closer glimpse of Batsuit which will be worn by Robert Pattinson in the upcoming movie.

Here's first glimpse of The Batman's Batsuit

The official Instagram handle of The Batman movie recently dropped in a picture of the cover page of Empire Magazine and revealed how Robert Pattinson was dazzling on the cover wearing an all-new Batsuit. While the suit hasn't gone through major changes as compared to what was seen in the previous movies, the latest picture did give a glimpse of Dark Knight's utility belt which was not depicted in the trailer as it included above waist glimpses of the actor. Take a look at how The Batman dazzles on the cover page of the magazine.

Many fans took to the comments section and stated how much they were loving The Batman while many others stated how they were eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Some of them also dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section and added how amazing the photo was. Take a look at some of the fans reactions-

More about The Batman

Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie was earlier scheduled for June 2021 release but due to the COVID lockdown, the release was postponed. The film's new release date has been set as March 4, 2022. The popular cast members of the movie will include actors namely Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/Penguin and many more.

Two sequels are in development along with two spin-off television series and are set for HBO Max release.

(Image: Instagram/@thebatman)