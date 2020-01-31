Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

The Boys Season 2: Everything You Need To Know About The New Season

Hollywood News

The Boys season 2 is one of the most awaited shows. They recently released a trailer of season 2 of the show. Read more to know about The Boys season 2.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Boys

After the success of The Boys season 1, the makers have decided to continue the series. The last season ended with a cliff hanger and left the audience guessing on what is going to happen in the upcoming season. The plot of the show is about the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic journey to expose the truth about The Seven. Let us take a look at some more details about the second season.

ALSO READ | Altered Carbon, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2; New Netflix Shows In February 2020

New entries in The Boys Season 2

Aya Cash is joining the cast in season 2 as Stormfront. Apart from this, Per Deadline, Goran Visnjic, and Claudia Doumit will be playing their respective roles in the second season.

Visnjic will play Alistair Adana, the leader of a mysterious church, and Doumit will play Victoria Neuman who is a young, talented congresswoman. Eric Kripke has also confirmed that Patton Oswalt will be joining the cast. However, his role is not disclosed yet. Eric Kripke confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by sharing a selfie with Patton Oswalt.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv) on

ALSO READ | To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 Trailer Shows Lara Jean And Peter Drunk In Love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv) on

ALSO READ | 'Bad Boys For Life' Review: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Fail To Leave Their Comfort Zone

ALSO READ | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 31 2020: Fiio X11 Portable Music Player

Image Courtesy: The Boys' Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA