The Boys Season 2: Everything You Need To Know About The New Season

After the success of The Boys season 1, the makers have decided to continue the series. The last season ended with a cliff hanger and left the audience guessing on what is going to happen in the upcoming season. The plot of the show is about the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic journey to expose the truth about The Seven. Let us take a look at some more details about the second season.

New entries in The Boys Season 2

Aya Cash is joining the cast in season 2 as Stormfront. Apart from this, Per Deadline, Goran Visnjic, and Claudia Doumit will be playing their respective roles in the second season.

Visnjic will play Alistair Adana, the leader of a mysterious church, and Doumit will play Victoria Neuman who is a young, talented congresswoman. Eric Kripke has also confirmed that Patton Oswalt will be joining the cast. However, his role is not disclosed yet. Eric Kripke confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by sharing a selfie with Patton Oswalt.

Image Courtesy: The Boys' Instagram

