Altered Carbon, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2; New Netflix Shows In February 2020

Television News

'Altered Carbon' season two is all set to debut on Netflix on February 27, 2020. Read below to know the Netflix February 2020 roster of films and series.

Altered Carbon

With January coming to an end, Netflix's roster of movies and series will soon be updated with new additions. Every month Netflix releases new content on their portal for viewers to binge-watch. With February, Netflix is releasing an exciting slot of content to cater to the Valentine's Day season also with To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You dropping on February 12, 2020. The second season of the highly acclaimed Altered Carbon will also be making a splash on Netflix on February 27. Below is a complete list of all the movies and series dropping on Netflix in February 2020. 

What's new on Netflix? - February 2020

February 1, 2020

  • A Bad Moms Christmas
  • A Little Princess
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  • Center Stage
  • Cookie’s Fortune
  • Dear John
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • Dirty Harry
  • Driving Miss Daisy
  • Elizabeth
  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age
  • Fools Rush In
  • Hancock

February 3, 2020

  • Sordo
  • Team Kaylie: Part 3

February 4, 2020 

  • Faith, Hope & Love
  • She Did That
  • Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original)

February 11, 2020 

  • Good Time
  • Camino A Roma (Netflix Documentary)
  • Q Ball

February 12, 2020

  • Anna Karenina
  • To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

February 13, 2020

  • Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
  • Love is Blind (Netflix Original)
  • Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

February 14, 2020

  • Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)
  • Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

February 21,  2020

  • A Haunted House
  • Babies (Netflix Documentary)
  • Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
  • Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)
  • System Crasher (Netflix Film)
  • The Last Thing He Wanted

February 26, 2020

  • I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)

February 27, 2020

  • Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2
  • Followers (Netflix Original)
  • Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (Netflix Family)

Image Courtesy - Netflix US Instagram

 

 

Published:
