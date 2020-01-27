Altered Carbon, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2; New Netflix Shows In February 2020

With January coming to an end, Netflix's roster of movies and series will soon be updated with new additions. Every month Netflix releases new content on their portal for viewers to binge-watch. With February, Netflix is releasing an exciting slot of content to cater to the Valentine's Day season also with To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You dropping on February 12, 2020. The second season of the highly acclaimed Altered Carbon will also be making a splash on Netflix on February 27. Below is a complete list of all the movies and series dropping on Netflix in February 2020.

What's new on Netflix? - February 2020

February 1, 2020

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

February 3, 2020

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

February 4, 2020

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original)

February 11, 2020

Good Time

Camino A Roma (Netflix Documentary)

Q Ball

February 12, 2020

Anna Karenina

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Only 21 days until you can watch To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You



But you can watch a brand new trailer right now! pic.twitter.com/cMWwdCEbZA — Netflix US (@netflix) January 23, 2020

February 13, 2020

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original)

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

February 14, 2020

Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

February 21, 2020

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

The Last Thing He Wanted

✔️ Directed by Dee Rees

✔️ Anne Hathaway

✔️ Willem Dafoe

✔️ Ben Affleck

✔️ Based on the book by Joan Didion



Heavy checkmark on THE LAST THING HE WANTED, a political thriller coming to Netflix on February 21. pic.twitter.com/WjWImsecDq — Netflix Film @ Sundance (@NetflixFilm) January 23, 2020

February 26, 2020

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)

February 27, 2020

Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original)

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (Netflix Family)

Image Courtesy - Netflix US Instagram

