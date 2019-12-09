The Boys Season 2 Trailer Promises More Violence, Blood And Action; Watch The Video Here

The Boys is reportedly one of the highest viewed shows on Amazon Prime Video. Season one of the show was loved by the fans. The Boys is based on a comic book series which is also titled The Boys. It is written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The season two trailer was leaked online but then was promptly taken down by the makers. Then, during the recent Comic-con at Sao Paulo, the Amazon Prime Video panel released the trailer. Take a look at the trailer here:

The Boys season two trailer released

In this trailer, we see Karl Urban return as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight, and Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve. Apart from them, characters like A-Train and The Deep were also seen in the trailer. The trailer also shows Homelander's son.

The trailer cuts to a handful of new footage which includes a scene where A-Train is seen on life support and another where Starlight is standing in front of a gathering while the paparazzi is clicking her pictures. We also get to see flashes of Giancarlo Esposito’s Mr Edgar, The Female, and Chace Crawford’s The Deep. Dominique McElligott’s Queen Maeve is seen flipping her finger to Jack Quaid’s Hughie. At the end of the trailer, we finally see Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher shooting guns and sipping tea. The second season looks more violent and more bloody and is likely to come out with a solid R rating due to the violence. The show does not have a release date yet it is one of the most awaited shows on the streaming since its first season got over.

