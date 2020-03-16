World Cup 2019: 'Fun Times With The Boys', Virat Kohli & Co Enjoy An Adventurous Outing Ahead Of The First Big Assignment

The Indian team had a hot and cold outing in the two warm-up games that they played since their arrival in the United Kingdom for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They were first outplayed by New Zealand in London by six wickets. The 'Men In Blue' then came back strongly in the second warm-up game by registering a comprehensive 95-run victory over Bangladesh. The 12th edition of the World Cup kicked off on Thursday as the hosts England comfortably overcame South Africa in the curtain-raiser at Kennington Oval. Meanwhile, Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

Before the Virat Kohli-led side kickstart their campaign in the showpiece event, the players decided to do something adventurous. They were seen enjoying themselves by involving in a game of paintball. The image of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and others were posted on skipper Virat Kohli's official Twitter handle which read 'Fun times with the boys'. Take a look.

Fun times with the boys 😎💪🤙 pic.twitter.com/f3vAuYiRWQ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2019

At the same time, there was another picture of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav who were seen enjoying each other's company and were also seen having a good time with the rest of their team-mates. The image was posted on the official Twitter handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). See the image right here.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's fun day out in the woods. Stay tuned for more..... pic.twitter.com/nKWS21LXco — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2019

Here are some of the netizens' reactions.

