Inside Edge 2 Full Cast List And Details Of The Amazon Prime's Show

Inside Edge is India’s first original series to stream on Amazon Prime. The show is ready to come back with its second season and will be Amazon Prime’s fifth scripted original series this year. Read on to get more details about the upcoming show.

The plot of season 2

Inside Edge is a fictional show based on commercial cricket tournament in which players are sold to different team owners to play for cricket matches for limited overs. The concept is inspired by the real-life Indian Premier League tournament. The second season of the series shall revolve around two lead characters- Vayu Raghavan (Leading Mumbai Mavericks) opposite Arvind Vashisht (leading Haryana Hurricanes) and how the two teams encounter colossal scandals that will disturb the world of cricket.

Cast

The second season of Inside Edge has many faces from the previous season and a few new additions.

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan.

Richa Chadha as Zarina Dhawan

Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia

Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashisht

Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan

Amit Sial as Devender Mishra

Manu Rishi Chadha as Manohar Lal Handa

Flora Saini as Ayesha Dewan

New Faces

Aamir Bashir as Yashwardhan ‘Bhaisaab’ Patil

Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil

Elli Avrram as Sandy

The trailer of Season 2

The trailer of the upcoming season was released by Amazon in mid-November this year. It was a three minutes long trailer and has received more than 200 thousand views on YouTube. Watch the trailer below.

Release Date:

It has been officially announced by Amazon Prime that the second season of Inside Edge will release on December 6, 2019. The series will stream at twelve at midnight on Friday. The fans of the show seem very excited about it.

