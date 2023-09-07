The Burial Trailer: Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx Team Up For Comedy-legal Drama

Jamie Foxx recently recovered from an illness and has made several public appearances since. He was last seen in They Cloned Tyrone, which was released on OTT to positive reviews. Now, the actor is set to share the screen with veteran actor Tommy Lee Jones for The Burial.

The Burial comes from the Novitiate director Maggie Belts.

The film is said to be a legal drama inspired by true events.

It has also been co-written by Doug Wright.

A bold, fierce, and funny drama

The trailer for The Burial was shared recently on the Prime Video Instagram handle. In the trailer, Jamie Foxx can be seen as a snappy and charismatic lawyer Willie E. Gary. He takes the case of Tommy Lee Jones’ Jeremiah O’Keefe, who says, “This fella tried to bully me out of business.” He adds, “I don’t think I should be expected to stand for it.” However, his wife tells him that he’s never sued anyone in his life before.

Gary’s openness leads others to not take him seriously, as one person asks, “Who is this clown he’s hired as a lawyer?” Then enters Lee Jones' attorney, who is Mame Downes (Jurnee Smollett). The Harvard Law School topper, who holds the nickname of The Python, tells Gary, “I wouldn’t get too used to me being kind to you, Mr. Gary. Once we begin that trial, I’m going to destroy you.”

What’s the cast of The Burial?

Alongside Foxx and Jones, the film features Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, and Bill Camp. The surprising addition to the cast is Alan Ruck, who played the character of Connor in the HBO series Succession. The series is based on the story told by Jonathan Karr in an article for The New Yorker and has been co-written by Doug Wright. The film will have a week-long run at the theatres from October 6 and will stream on Prime Video from October 13.