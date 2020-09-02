'Space Cowboys' Cast: Clint Eastwood To Tommy Lee Jones, Here Is The Cast Of The Film

The movie, Space Cowboys is a 2000 adventure and drama flick which was helmed by Clint Eastwood. The movie narrates the story of four ex-test pilots who are sent into space to re-construct an old Soviet Satellite. The movie was bankrolled by Eastwood along with Andrew Lazar.

The movie was a blockbuster as it garnered $128.9 million at the box office. The film was also shot in locations like the Johnson Space Centre in Houston and the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Here is all you need to know about the cast of the space-adventure movie.

Space Cowboys Cast

Clint Eastwood as Colonel Francis D

Clint who has directed the movie has also performed one of the titular roles in the same. Clint is the recipient of the Academy Award for his movies like Million Dollar Baby and Unforgiven. He is also known for movies like Heartbreak Ridge and Pale Rider.

In this movie, he essays the role of Francis, an aspiring astronaut who later leads a team of young astronauts to repair a Satellite. He shares a love-hate relationship with William's character. In the end, he manages to fulfill the mission of the crew to repair the satellite.

Tommy Lee Jones as Colonel William Hawkins

Tommy is an American actor and filmmaker. He is the recipient of the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the movie The Fugitive. He is also known for his works in No Country For Old Men and Batman Forever.

He plays William who shares an unfortunate altercation with Frank. However, he later joins him to lead some younger astronauts into space. In the end, he sacrifices his life for the safety of his crew.

Donald Sutherland as Captain Jerry O Neil

Donald is a Canadian actor. He has been nominated for eight Golden Globes for movies Citizen X and Path To War. He plays the role of Jerry in the movie who accompanies Frank and William to the mission.

James Garner as Tank Sullivan

James was an American actor, producer, and voice-over artist. He was known for his performances in movies like Maverick and The Rockford Files. He plays Tank in the movie who is selected by NASA to accompany Frank and William on the mission.

