The Christmas Celebrations Of These Hollywood Celebrities Are Party Goals

The entire world came together yesterday to celebrate Christmas with much glee and joy. Homes were filled with presents, cakes and smiles as the whole world sang “Joy to the world” in unison. While you are still recovering from your Christmas celebrations from last night, here is a look at how your favourite celebrities celebrated this day.

Christmas festivities of Hollywood celebrities

1. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson celebrated Christmas with his family at their home. He posted this picture of his daughter waking up to huge presents that he laid out late in the night. The Jumanji actor also wished all his fans across the globe on Christmas and hilariously even said that he will be “sleeping” in 2020.

2. Miley Cyrus

American pop singer Miley Cyrus celebrated Christmas this year along with her family. She posted monochrome pictures of her “dysfunctional” family amidst the festivities. The actor, who recently separated from her husband, also wished all of her fans “Happy holidays”.

3. Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber celebrated Christmas together. The model also posted these adorable pictures from their celebrations. She even captioned the picture as “Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours”.

4. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth brought in this year’s Christmas with his wife Elsa Pataky’s family. The two were seen having a gala time at a scenic location. Elsa also shared a picture of them wining and dining along with her family.

