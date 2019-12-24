The Debate
Dwayne Johnson Delighted To Find Out Unearthed Family Documents On Twitter

WWE News

A Twitter user posted documents that showed details of The Rock’s father and his grandfather’s wrestling licence applications. Dwayne Johnson responded to it.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who is now one of the biggest movie stars in the world, still hasn’t forgotten his roots in wrestling. A Twitter user tweeted documents that showed details of The Rock’s father and his grandfather’s wrestling licence applications. Dwayne Johnson responded to the tweet by talking about those wrestling days.

Dwayne Johnson was surprised by his parents’ documents and he wrote that he had never seen them. Also, he stated that the papers are a throwback to a time when pro wrestling was a 'violent' subculture of entertainment.

Who are The Rock's father and grandfather?

Peter Maivia was The Rock’s grandfather and he was an active wrestler for NWA and World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in the 1960s. Also, he has gone face to face against WWE Hall of Famers like Superstar Billy Graham and Bob Backlund. Dwayne Johnson’s father was Rocky Johnson and he wrestled from the 1960s to 1980s for NWA. 

