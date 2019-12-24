Dwayne Johnson Delighted To Find Out Unearthed Family Documents On Twitter

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who is now one of the biggest movie stars in the world, still hasn’t forgotten his roots in wrestling. A Twitter user tweeted documents that showed details of The Rock’s father and his grandfather’s wrestling licence applications. Dwayne Johnson responded to the tweet by talking about those wrestling days.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Says Jumanji Is Very Close To His Heart, Shares Heartwarming Post; See Pic

Rocky Johnson and Peter Maivia's Washington State Wrestling License applications.



Father and Grandfather of @TheRock



Rocky was for Vancouver BC & Seattle promoters as a rookie. While Maivia was working for Don Owen out of Portland. pic.twitter.com/NfSWLTqPNq — Matt Farmer (@mattfarmer93) December 23, 2019

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Dress-up To Surprise Moviegoers Over The Weekend

Dwayne Johnson was surprised by his parents’ documents and he wrote that he had never seen them. Also, he stated that the papers are a throwback to a time when pro wrestling was a 'violent' subculture of entertainment.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Witty Response To Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'The Rock' Moves

Wow never seen this. Thx @mattfarmer93. My dad & grandad’s wrestling license applications. A wrestler’s life was like a circus - we moved from state to state every year or so. Back when pro wrestling was a wild (and often violent) subculture of entertainment. #MyCrazyChildhood https://t.co/TJupSUGn1u — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 23, 2019

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Christmas Throwback Is All Things Cute And Hilarious; See Pic

Who are The Rock's father and grandfather?

Peter Maivia was The Rock’s grandfather and he was an active wrestler for NWA and World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in the 1960s. Also, he has gone face to face against WWE Hall of Famers like Superstar Billy Graham and Bob Backlund. Dwayne Johnson’s father was Rocky Johnson and he wrestled from the 1960s to 1980s for NWA.

Also Read | 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Box Office: The Dwayne Johnson Starrer Mints Rs 25 Crores

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson’s Success Party Celebration With His Daughter Will Make Your Heart Melt

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Witty Response To Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'The Rock' Moves