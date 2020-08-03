The Commuter Ending Explained: Know What Happened To Michael And Joanna

The Commuter was released in 2018 and starred Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, and Sam Neill in lead roles. The film turned out to be a hit at the box-office with Liam Neeson gaining praise for his performance in the film. However, even two years after the release of the film, several fans are confused about the film’s ending. Hence, here is an explanation of The Commuter’s ending scene.

The Commuter ending explained

The Commuter starts with Liam Neeson aka Michael MacCauley who is an ex-cop but now works as an insurance agent. He takes the train to work every day and leads a very routine life. However, one day he loses his job which turns his entire world turns upside down. Michael MacCauley starts wondering how he will be able to afford the expenses of his family.

MacCauley then meets his old friend Murphy, played by Patrick Wilson, and tells him about his problem. On his way back, Michael also meets a woman named Joanna who tells him to complete a certain task for which he will be given $100,000. Michael does not believe her at first but when he finds $25,000 hidden in the toilet, Michael starts to solve the task.

However, things do not go as planned and everything goes haywire. Many lose their lives in the process. In the end, it is revealed that Joanna and her team are trying to get a girl killed as he holds some vital information on a murder. She was to go into witness protection at the last stop and hence, they wanted to get her killed.

The Commuter ends with Michael being hailed as a hero and is offered his job back in the force. A while later, Michael gets on the same train as Joanna and confronts her about her actions. Michael shows her his police badge implying that he has come to arrest her.

Who is the killer in the commuter?

The main antagonist is Joanna, played by Vera Farmiga in The Commuter. She approaches Michael with the task of promising him money as he had just lost her job. She is also associated with Michael’s friend Murphy all along and hence, knew about Michael’s need for money. However, in the last scene of the movie, we see Michael approaching her in a bid to arrest her.

