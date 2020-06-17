Brad Pitt Co-produced 'Selma' Movie Is A Must-watch For Many Reasons; Read Facts Here

Selma is a historical film released in the year 2014. The film is based on the 1965 'Selma to Montgomery' voting rights marches. The film, directed by Ava DuVernay stars actors like David Oyelowo as King, Tom Wilkinson as President Lyndon B. Johnson, Tim Roth as George Wallace, Carmen Ejogo as Coretta Scott King, and Common as Bevel in important pivotal roles. Selma was released twice to honour the historic event. The film was also co-produced by Brad Pitt. Here are some real and interesting facts about the film.

Selma movie trivia you must consider reading

Tim Roth grew up during the Civil Rights Era. He said that he still remembered is how George Wallace thought of him as a monster and was amazed at what came out of his mouth.

The Martin Luther King Jr estate had already licensed the film rights for the civil right speeches to Dreamworks and Warner Brothers. Ava DuVernay had to write a new variation of these speeches.

David Oyelowo’s last scene was the Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. He immediately broke down to tears after wrapping the scene and received applauds from the crew and extras.

The film Selma was screened for free at the Selma Walton Theatre in Selma, Alabama.

Selma was initially supposed to be directed by Lee Daniels and the original cast included Hugh Jackman as Sheriff Jim Clark, Liam Neeson, Robert De Niro and George Wallace.

David Oyelowo fought hard for almost 7 years to get the role o Martin Luther King Jr. Lee Daniels had cast David Oyelowo who later convinced the producers that Ava DuVernay was the right director for Selma.

Although Ava DeVernay received no credits, she had re-written 90% of Paul Webb’s original script.

The film’s script is American and takes place in the South, the primary cast of the film are Britsh, including David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Tom Wilkinson and Tim Roth.

George Wallace formally apologised to Selma Marchers in 1995, which was the 30th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. John Lewis claimed that he received a call from George Wallace in which the former governor apologized to him and confessed about his shame at having used racial demagoguery for his career.

