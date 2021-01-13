'The Conjuring' Writers Join Vikram Bhatt's Next As Screenplay Consultants | Read Details

American writer duo Carey and Chad Hayes, who have worked on horror films like The Conjuring and House of Wax, are set to consult on the screenplay of director Vikram Bhatt's next feature film. Titled The Cello, the horror film is based on a story by Saudi poet-songwriter Turki Al-Sheikh, who goes by the pen name Rozam.

According to Carey and Chad Hayes, they have had several opportunities to work with the best creators in Hollywood after the massive success of the 2013 James Wan directorial The Conjuring and they are now looking forward to expanding "globally" with The Cello.

"Filmmaking is a collaborative process, and to work with the best is an honour. We are excited about ''The Cello'', as it not only ''plays'' up to everything we love about these type of movies, but also promises a mind-blowing story with scares that will chill even the bravest to the bone," the brothers said in a statement.

The duo described Al-Sheikh and Bhatt as "incredibly creative and talented individuals", who strive to make scary movies with heart and soul. Bhatt, known for helming films like Raaz and 1920, said he bonded with Al-Sheikh over their love for horror thrillers and decided to join hands for this project.

"While Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes will be consulting on the screenplay based on a story written by Turki Al-Sheikh, I will be directing it. We plan to shoot a big portion of the film in Saudi Arabia. I am particularly excited to explore the virgin location of Al Ula," the filmmaker said.

Backed by Rozam, The Cello is slated to be released later this year. Vikram Bhatt's last directorial was Hina Khan starrer Hacked and the last horror film he directed was Sanaya Irani starrer Ghost in 2019.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Helmed by The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves, The Conjuring 3 is a supernatural horror film. It is a follow-up to The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, both directed by James Wan. Overall, it is the eighth instalment in The Conjuring Universe franchise. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stars, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, reprising their roles as authors and paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film also features Ruairi O'Connor, Charlene Amoia, Sarah Catherine Hook, Paul Wilson, Julian Hilliard, Sterling Jerins and others.

The film that was slated to release in 2020 September will not hit the big screen (only in theaters) in Summer 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

