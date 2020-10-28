'The Conjuring 3' First BTS Video And More Plot Details Revealed By Makers

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the third film in the Conjuring film series. The upcoming supernatural horror film is directed by Michael Chaves and stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as they reprise their role of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The makers have recently provided an update on the project.

Also Read | 'The Conjuring 3' Release Date To Be Pushed Ahead Till 2021?

The Conjuring 3 first-look reveals more story details

Warner Bros. Entertainment recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video of The Conjuring universe. It contains exclusive footage from the previously released horror movies and also features directors, producers and actors. The video also gave the audiences a first glimpse at the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It movie.

The video features James Wan, who directed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, as he returns to produce the upcoming sequel. It provided details on what the fans should expect from the third installment. Wan said that they really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two films. He mentioned that it should be more on a whole different level, something that the audiences have never expected before in The Conjuring world.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do is inspired by a real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Jackson, a man who used demonic possession as a legal defence during his manslaughter trial. Vera Farmiga said that the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson was an internationally renowned case. She mentioned that it was the first time in the history of law in the United States that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter. The actor stated that the audiences are in for a much different ride than they have been on in other Conjuring films. Watch the full video below.

Also Read | 'Conjuring' Movies And Spinoffs Ranked From Worst To Best

Also Read | 'The Conjuring' Franchise's Spine-chilling Scenes That Will Keep You Up At Night

The Conjuring 3 plot details

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Also Read | The Conjuring 3: Here Are All The Details About The Upcoming Horror Film

The Conjuring 3 cast includes Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Sterling Jerins, Shannon Kook and others. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick from a story by him and James Wan. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do is slated to release in theatres on June 4, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.