'The Departed' Is The Only Remake Of A Foreign Film To Win An Oscar; See Other Trivia

Martin Scorsese’s The Departed released in 2006, and unlike his other movies, this film was shot in ‘present day.’ The movie stars Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, and Matt Damon in lead roles. The epic crime drama is among the top movies of Scorsese. Did you know that Leo went to Boston and met actual mobsters? Read about the interesting facts and trivia of The Departed.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Romantic Scenes From 'Titanic', 'The Great Gatsby'

Leonardo DiCaprio said that his scenes with Jack Nicholson were some of the most memorable moments of his life.

Martin Scorsese wanted Al Pacino for the role of Costello because he had never worked with Pacino before, but he refused. Then Jack Nicholson was approached. Pacino later went on to appear in Scorsese's The Irishman.

Leonardo DiCaprio described his character as a man in a constant, 24-hour panic attack.

When the film won the Oscar for Best Picture, Martin Scorsese said that he was surprised the film had won. Scorsese said that because the film is such a tough, nasty, and violent film, he never thought about the idea of awards while he was filming it.

Leonardo DiCaprio visited Boston and met with actual people linked to the Irish Mob.

This is the only remake of a foreign film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Also read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Was Impressed By Brad Pitt; Check Full Details

Jack Nicholson refused to wear a Boston Red Sox hat during the making and instead wore his New York Yankees hat.

Leonardo DiCaprio had to put on fifteen pounds of muscle for his role as Billy Costigan.

This is the first collaboration between Jack Nicholson and Martin Scorsese.

The "f" word is used two hundred thirty-eight times in the movie.

The film cast includes three Oscar winners: Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Matt Damon.

This was one of Martin Scorsese's "present-day" films, as most of his films take place in the past.

Jack Nicholson wears a robe and a tie that has a leopard print.

Jack Nicholson said that he worked in the film because he was looking to play a ‘nice juicy bad guy.’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.