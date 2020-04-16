Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Romantic Scenes From 'Titanic', 'The Great Gatsby'

Leonardo DiCaprio is a method actor known for playing a variety of roles in his movies. Out of all his films, his fans love watching him play the character of a romantic hero. His films like Titanic and Romeo & Juliet are considered as some of the notable works of art. Here are some of the best moments from a few of his romantic movies:

Leonardo DiCaprio’s best romantic moments in his movies

Titanic

Titanic stars actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. Leonardo DiCaprio’s role as Jack Dawson is considered to be one of his best roles in a romantic movie. One of his best scenes in the movie is Jack and Rose’s "I'm flying scene" on the ship where they meet and fall in love.

Also Read: Beyonce's Beauty Tips Will Make You Feel Beautiful Inside And Out

Romeo & Juliet

A clear adaptation of Shakespeare’s novel Romeo and Juliet, the film with the same name starred actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the lead roles. While the entire movie was a romantic one, the best scene of the movie is the one when Romeo gives his romantic speeches and wins Juliet’s heart. Another best scene is when Romeo sweeps Juliet off her feet with his romantic lines and kisses her.

Also Read: Spider Man's Tom Holland Shares A Throwback Video, Says '

missing Husband Jake Gyllenhaal'

The Man in the Iron Mask

Leonardo DiCaprio is seen playing twin roles in this periodic adventure film, The Man in the Iron Mask. One of his characters is that of the evil King Louis while the other is his twin brother Phillipe. One of the best scenes of the movie is when the evil king Louis romances a young French woman. His role as a romantic hero was loved by all, with his fans asking for more.

The Great Gatsby

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic lines from the movie, The Great Gatsby‘, "knew that when I kissed this girl, I would forever wed her", will surely melt your heart. Apart from his romantic lines from the movie, his character as Jay Gatsby is also considered as one of his best roles so far.

Also Read: How Kate Winslet Broke The Ice With Leonardo DiCaprio For 'Titanic' Drawing Scene

Also Read:Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic': Here Is Interesting Trivia About The Iconic Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.