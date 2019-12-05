The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Daniel Brühl Teases Fans With A Photo From Set

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one show that fans have been waiting for for a long time. The show will be streamed on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+. It will feature Falcon, who has now taken the mantel of Captain America after the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Winter Soldier in the lead roles. The show will be released on the platform in 2020. The shooting of the show has stared, after which Daniel Brühl who played the role of Baron Zemo in Captain America: Civil War will be reprising his role for the series. Recently, Daniel Brühl took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Take a look here.

Daniel Brühl teases fans with a set photo from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Daniel Brühl took to his Instagram to share this picture, where we can see a chair with his character's name written on it. He plays the role of Baron Zemo in Captain America: Civil War and was stopped by Black Panther when he tried to kill himself. He was put in the high-security prison where the Winter Solider was put under the supervision of Everett K. Ross of the CIA.

Baron Zemo is one of the craziest villains in MCU as he decides to pit Ironman against Captain America in Civil War. He does it successfully, but the fans wanted to see his comic-like avatar where he is seen wearing a purple mask. As a matter of fact, in the whole movie, he was never officially referred to as Baron Zemo. But in phase 5 of Marvel, we will see Daniel Brühl as Zemo. All the shows are going to play important roles as they connected to the movies of Phase 5.

Only time will reveal what evil plan Zemo has in the series. The series will feature Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russel. Marvel does seem to be planning something interesting and huge as the studio is putting movie-scale budgets for their series.

