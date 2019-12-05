Metal Gear Director Suggests That Black Widow Has Taken Inspiration From MGS3

Recently, the trailer of Black Widow was released on the internet and has been gaining a lot of hype. It will be the first solo adventure of Black Widow after her sacrifice in Avengers Endgame. Black Widow is a prequel movie which is set after Captain America: Civil War and will showcase how she took down the red room where she was trained with the help of her family if we go by the trailer. But in recent tweets, American filmmaker and the director of Metal Gear Jordan Vogt-Roberts took to his Twitter and compared the Black Widow trailer to the game Metal Gear Solid 3. Here is what he had to share.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts compares Black Widow to Metal Gear Solid 3

The director of the upcoming movie Metal Gear Solid shared a few posts where he compared Black Widow's white suit avatar to the main protagonist of the 2004 game Metal Gear Solid 3. Currently, the story for a Metal Gear Solid movie is in the making. But the comparisons he has made are nearly perfectly accurate to MGS3’s gameplay. Here are a few such instances the Metal Gear Solid director shared.

Can it perhaps be more parallel thinking?



Well there’s more...



Honestly, if I had a dollar for every time something akin to this or the TRUE LIES Harrier Jet scene happens to me while vacationing in Eastern Europe I’d be rich...



Hrrrrrm. Okay. More thoughts?#Daveycrockett pic.twitter.com/hwvJkP0ZjN — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

In this tweet, he has compared the helicopter scene from the trailer to the game. It looks similar to the helicopters that are passing over the tundra. He also compares the scene where Black Widow’s sister Yelena Belova is firing an RPG at someone just like in the game.

BLAM! Eventually the loser / protege gets acrobatically kick-flipped to the ground!.



Almost instantly, a lighthearted conversation emerges as if nothing horrifically violent just happened.



The two kindred souls talk about “home” and what that means to soldiers in particular... pic.twitter.com/eKWJakdTwB — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019



In this tweet, we can see the Metal Gear Solid director compare Black Widow to Yelena Belova. In this trailer clip, we can see both the sisters fight similarly to in Metal Gear Solid 3. He also pointed out that the dialogues are also similar to the game.

Here are a few more comparisons the Metal Gear Solid director made

So here we witness the old tradition (still celebrated in most of rural Eastern Europe) where two spies (and family) unexpectedly ‘bump’ into each other.



Whoops!



Immediately guns draw as tense pleasantries are exchanged through the narrow sights.



What happens next you ask? pic.twitter.com/Rziu9Ohl27 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

