'The Flash' Movie Is Based On Flashpoint, Confirms Andy Muschietti

The upcoming flash standalone movie is going to be directed by the IT director Andy Muschietti. The director also seems to be sticking to the plan for The Flash movie, which is, using DC’s Flashpoint event as the basis for the script.

Andy recently sat with the cast of Underwater. In the panel, Muschietti confirmed that he will be officially starting on The Flash later this year and will indeed adopt the storyline of Flashpoint.

Let's look at what Andy said about the film.

Andy Muschietti talk about The Flash movie

However, Andy also shocked us with his statement which said that this movie will be a different version of Flashpoint than what is expected.

Warner Bros. initially revealed that their Flash film would be inspired by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s Flashpoint comic. They even went so far that they considered changing the movie’s name to Flashpoint. But now the movie will be released in 2020, and there will be modifications in the storyline by Andy Muschietti.

Besides, we already saw the Flashpoint arc in the Arrowverse and also when Warner Bros released Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

So now, it is easy enough to assume that Andy’s version of Flashpoint will be a lot different than these. The director is also popular for indulging in dark, gory storylines and genre. But he also confirmed that he does not want the element of horror in the film. So it can also be expected that the director will deliver a groundbreaking storyline, with a lot of timeline entanglements which will sweep us off our feet.

The movie is scheduled to be released in July 2022 and is going to be helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti. DC fans have been waiting for a long time and the movie is finally moving forward. We could also see alternate versions of Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman.

