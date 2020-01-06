The Flash Season 7 Storyline: 3 Comic Arcs Fans Are Expecting In The Upcoming Series

There is no doubt that The Flash TV series is an entertaining show. After the 90s show of The Flash failed to impress fans, the current season is going successful and fans have been loving the plot twists and the storyline so far. After the end of season 6, fans are expecting a few comic arcs in The Flash season 7. Here are some of the comic arcs which are expected in the upcoming seasons of The Flash.

Comic Arcs of The Flash

Rebirth

It would be exciting to see if Barry Allen (Flash) takes rebirth in a whole new light. The show has already drawn a lot of influence from DC comics, including Reverse Flash killing Barry's mother after which Barry spent time in the speed force. As per comics, Flash will return after vanishing. It will be interesting to know how will the storyline develop as per the TV series.

ALSO READ | After A Long Delay, Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Finally Gets A Release Date

The Death Of Iris Allen

This comic arc is one of the saddest parts from Flash stories. As per comics, Iris Allen gets killed from one of the villains. Barry Allen (Flash) would change the future every time to save his wife Iris Allen. Iris Allen's death was also shown in the TV show in Season 3 of The Flash.

ALSO READ | The Flash's Standalone Movie Gets A Release Date For 2022

Lightning Strikes Twice

Lightning Strikes Twice starts after the return of Wally West (Kid Flash). As per comics, a huge lightning storm takes over Central City and grants everyone in the city with super-speed like Flash. If this happens, it might leave fans in a total dilemma. Let's see if fans are content with these potential comic arcs.

Run, people, RUN to comics shops! #DCRebirth's THE FLASH VOL 1: LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE is out today! https://t.co/muke79eWZv pic.twitter.com/Ef210PDelq — DC (@DCComics) January 18, 2017

ALSO READ | 'The Flash' Season 6: Kid Flash To Return To Defeat Reverse Flash?

ALSO READ | The Flash And Other DC Movies Releasing In 2020-21 That Fans Cannot Wait For

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.