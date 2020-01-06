The Debate
The Flash Season 7 Storyline: 3 Comic Arcs Fans Are Expecting In The Upcoming Series

Television News

The Flash season 7 is eagerly awaited by fans. Will it take an interesting turn? Read more to know about 'The Flash' and its fascinating story as per DC comics.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai
The Flash Season 7

There is no doubt that The Flash TV series is an entertaining show. After the 90s show of The Flash failed to impress fans, the current season is going successful and fans have been loving the plot twists and the storyline so far. After the end of season 6, fans are expecting a few comic arcs in The Flash season 7. Here are some of the comic arcs which are expected in the upcoming seasons of The Flash.

Comic Arcs of The Flash

Rebirth

It would be exciting to see if Barry Allen (Flash) takes rebirth in a whole new light. The show has already drawn a lot of influence from DC comics, including Reverse Flash killing Barry's mother after which Barry spent time in the speed force. As per comics, Flash will return after vanishing. It will be interesting to know how will the storyline develop as per the TV series.

The Death Of Iris Allen

This comic arc is one of the saddest parts from Flash stories. As per comics, Iris Allen gets killed from one of the villains. Barry Allen (Flash) would change the future every time to save his wife Iris Allen. Iris Allen's death was also shown in the TV show in Season 3 of The Flash.

Lightning Strikes Twice

Lightning Strikes Twice starts after the return of Wally West (Kid Flash). As per comics, a huge lightning storm takes over Central City and grants everyone in the city with super-speed like Flash. If this happens, it might leave fans in a total dilemma. Let's see if fans are content with these potential comic arcs.

