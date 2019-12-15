The Flash And Other DC Movies Releasing In 2020-21 That Fans Cannot Wait For

The year 2020 and 2021 will see an array of upcoming superhero movies released by DC Extended Universe. With most of the superhero movies releasing in the year 2021. Take a look at the DC comics movies that are supposed to be releasing next year and the year after that.

Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5, 2020)

Gal Gadot is back as the beloved Wonder Woman and the movie will showcase her life in the year 1984. Wonder Woman was helmed by director Patty Jenkins was immensely loved and appreciated by the audiences all over the world with a first of its kind female superhero on screen. Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was released in December that showed some stunning action sequences.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn (February 7, 2020)

Margot Robbie has had many exquisite roles in her filmography with one being DC universe's Harley Quinn. This movie will see the emancipation of Harley Quinn and the DC fans can't wait to see Harley in this role. The movie is said to be an adaptation of the Birds of Prey comics.

Untitled Batman movie (June 25, 2021)

Fans are awaiting for the Batman movie since the Twilight star Robert Pattinson bagged the role of the Gotham saviour. Although many fans are doubtful whether Robert will be able to deliver Batman's role with perfection but only time will tell us on what to expect. Reportedly the movie will also cast Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Andy Serkis as his loyal butler Alfred.

Untitled Black Adam movie- (December 22, 2021)

The superhero universe will see the entry of the famous "Rock" aka Dwayne Johnson as the supervillain. The movie is based on the villain of the 2019 American superhero film Shazam called Black Adam. The DC movie Black Adam is one of the highly anticipated movies of Dwayne Johnson.

