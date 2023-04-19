Russo Brothers Want To Work On THIS DC Universe Movie, Share Their Love For Batman

Russo brothers were recently asked a question about working in the DC universe. The answer given by the director duo is doing rounds on the internet as fans believe that the Marvel director might work on the previously announced DC Batman movie The Brave and the Bold. The director duo, Joe and Anthony Russo, are currently gearing up for the release of their web series Citadel.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo were asked if they would ever be interested in working on a DC film and if so which character would they like to work on. After hearing the question Anthony chuckled that they are seldom asked questions about DC. Joe added, “Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer, We love him to death.”

Russo Brothers' favourite DCU character

The Russo brothers also added that they are a fan of James Gunn and under his leadership, they are sure that the movies are going to be inventive. They then went on to talk about their favourite DC characters. Joe Russo said that he would answer the question about his favourite DC character based on the comic books he collected as a kid.

Joe Russo claimed that his favourite character in DCU is Batman since there have been a lot of “iterations” of it. Anthony Russo added that his favourite character is also Batman, but he believes that “it’s been well explored.” The Russo brother's answers have started a dialogue in the DCU fandom who wait in anticipation for further news.

DC new project slated by James Gunn

For the unversed, the DC universe was slated to get a reinvention under the leadership of new co-head James Gunn. The studio announced several new projects for the coming years under this new state. The first ten movies announced under the new DCU slate also included Batman film, The Brave and the Bold. The story of the movie is said to be a narrative of a ‘father-son story’, however, the director for the project has not been announced yet.