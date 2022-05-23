'The Gray Man': Dhanush, Chris Evans' Character Posters Revealed Ahead Of Trailer Release

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, which will be an American action thriller titled The Gray Man, in which he will share the screen with some much-loved Hollywood stars. He will be seen taking on a pivotal role alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others, and fans can't wait to see him in this all-new avatar.

Netflix had a surprise in store for fans on Monday, as they took to social media to unveil The Gray Man character posters of the leading four stars.

The much-awaited Russo brothers' film The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix on 22 July 2022, and fans eagerly await the upcoming action flick. Netflix unveiled the character posters of Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and piqued fans' interest in the film. They termed Dhanush's character a 'lethal force', while they called Ryan Gosling 'the uncatchable'. Chris Evans will be 'the unstoppable', and Ana de Armas' character will be 'the untraceable'.

The four leading stars can be seen giving the camera intense looks in their character posters, as a warm yellow light falls on them, adding to the mystery of The Gray Man. Netflix also announced that The Gray Man trailer will release on May 24, and fans can't wait to get a glimpse into the much-awaited project.

The Gray Man trailer arrives tomorrow!

Netflix had earlier shared the first look of the actors from the film as well, in which Dhanush was seen in a suit, and he appeared to be in the midst of an action-packed sequence. He was seen with cuts and blood on his face and seemingly landed on the top of a car. Regé-Jean Page's first look left fans in awe, as he was seen in a rather intense avatar, after his role in Bridgerton. Ana de Armas seemed to be in a nightclub and was seen in a floral suit, while Chris Evans was seen holding a gun as he looked away from the camera.

THE FIRST LOOK OF @dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI 🔥#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/eAYxQfXqWQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

The @Russo_Brothers created an epic, globe-hopping action-packed cinematic extravaganza coming your way July 22!



The Gray Man co-stars Ana de Armas, @regejean Page, Jessica Henwick, @dhanushkraja, Billy Bob Thornton & @AlfreWoodard! pic.twitter.com/BWriPm2B7b — Netflix (@netflix) April 26, 2022

