The Gray Man makers recently organised a special premiere event for the film in Mumbai. The screening was attended by various prominent celebrities including Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, Vishal Bharadwaj, Alaya Furniturewala, Aditi Pohankar, Vicky Kaushal, Raj & DK, Anand. L. Rai and many others. During the event, Russo brothers confessed their love for India and showered heaps of praises on Dhanush.

Russo brothers express their love for India

As The Gray Man is just a day away to arrive on the OTT giant Netflix, the makers of the movie recently organised a star-studded premiere in Mumbai. As per Pinkvilla, during the premiere event, the Russo Brothers interacted with the media wherein they opened up about their love for India. In their interaction, Joe Russo revealed that this happens to be his third trip to India as he had earlier visited the country prior to the grand release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. He said, "Love India. It's beautiful. This is my third trip here." In his interaction, Joe admitted that he is happy to once again come back to India for The Gray Man's premiere event.

The director's duo were then asked about their working experience with Dhanush. To which they revealed that the latter is 'incredible.' Anthony Russo showered praises on Dhanush and revealed being 'lucky' to be able to collaborate with the actor. He said, "He's amazing. He's one of the most amazing actors on the planet. We feel so lucky to have been able to work with him. I think people are going to love the performance he gives in the film. We are just grateful." Joe Russo also called Dhanush an 'amazing' person as well as an outstanding actor.

More about The Gray Man

The Gray Man had a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by its release on Netflix on July 22. The film will witness Ryan Gosling essaying the role of Court Gentry, while Chris Evans will step into the shoes of Lloyd Hansen, Dhanush on the other hand will portray the role of an assassin named Avik San. Other cast members of the film include Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, and Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, among others. The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name.