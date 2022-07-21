'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers Lists Three Reasons Fans Should Watch Dhanush-starrer

South star Dhanush, who is known for his versatile and commendable acting is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man. While the movie will mark the Atrangi Re star's maiden collaboration with director duo Russo brothers, it is Dhanush's second Hollywood outing. As the film is a day away to arrive on the OTT giant Netflix, the makers of the movie recently held a premiere in Mumbai, which was attended by Russo Brothers, Dhanush and several Bollywood stars. On the premiere's red carpet, Russo Brothers listed three reasons for fans to watch the upcoming film.

The Russo Brothers have several times revealed their love for South star Dhanush and his work. They have mentioned how they admire the actor's films, acting and action. On the red carpet of the star-studded event, the Russo brothers were asked by Netflix India to reveal the top three reasons to watch The Gray Man. With their answer, the director duo showered Dhanush with love and praise. Joe Russo said, "The top three reasons, we will give you three reasons to watch The Gray Man. Excitement, Fun and Dhanush." His brother Anthony Russo agreed with his answer and said, "Exactly."

The Russo Brothers on casting Dhanush in The Gray Man

The Russo Brothers are known for their commendable job in Marvel Studios' films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As per Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker duo revealed that while working with Marvel, they would look for action sequences from other films for inspiration and ideas. During their research, they came across Dhanush as a lot of action sequences starred him.

Joe Russo further revealed that they were eager to know who Dhanush was as they were amazed to watch his action sequences in films. After getting impressed by his work, they decided to cast him in The Gray Man. The Russo Brothers also revealed how Dhanush has inspired a couple of hand-to-hand combat sequences in their Marvel films and added that it would be great to get him to play the deadliest assassin in The Gray Man. The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and Rege Jean Page. The movie will arrive on Netflix on July 22.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in