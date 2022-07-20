The Gray Man Makers Reflect On Dhanush’s Inspiring Combat Scenes; 'wrote The Part For Him'

The Gray Man has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced by Netflix as fans couldn't wait to see Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas sharing the screen. The film witnessed theatrical release on 15th July and will premiere on the online streaming platform on July 22, 2022. Ahead of its much-awaited OTT release, the Russo Brothers have opened up about Dhanush’s hand-to-hand combat sequences and revealed how they thought that it would be fantastic to get Dhanush to play the deadliest assassin in the film.

The Gray Man makers laud Dhanush’s combat sequences in the film

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film recently opened up about casting Dhanush and revealed that they looked at a couple of clips of Dhanush in action. Joe Russo said, “It was interesting that while we were working on the Marvel movies, we would research action sequences from other films as inspiration and look for ideas. We have a very good stunt team that we have worked with for years and everyone brings ideas to the table. A lot of times, we’d look at clips from other movies. I noticed that we would see a lot of clips of Dhanush in action."

Joe Russo reflected on how they were amazed to watch Dhanush’s action sequences in films and decided to cast him in The Gray Man. He then revealed how the actor inspired a couple of sequences and hand-to-hand combat scenes in marvel movies and added that it was then they thought it would be fantastic to get him to play the deadliest assassin in The Gray Man.

He stated, “After seeing two or three clips, I was like ‘Who is this?’ That’s how we came to know Dhanush… it was while working on Marvel films. Dhanush inspired a couple of sequences and hand-to-hand combat scenes in those movies. When we were working on The Gray Man, it was the perfect opportunity because it was such a global story. The concept is that assassins from all over the world get hired to stop the Gray Man. We thought it would be fantastic to get Dhanush to play the deadliest assassin of them all who is the one who actually does stop him."

He even revealed how they were confused about how Dhanush would respond to the script and whether he would be interested in working on a film like this or not. While feeling grateful to Dhanush for agreeing to the film, Russo said, “We had no idea if he would respond to the script or if he had any interest in working on a movie like this. We are so grateful that he did because we wrote the part for him and it would have been really sad if he said no.”

More about The Gray Man

The movie promises action and thrill as the trailer included several high-voltage stunts and intense fight scenes. Ryan Gosling will play the role of Court Gentry, while Chris Evans will step into the shoes of Lloyd Hansen, Dhanush on the other hand will portray Avik San. Adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, the film is also reportedly the streaming giant's most expensive original project as it's made with a budget of $200 million.

Image: @DhanushKRaja/Instagram