'The Gray Man': Ryan Gosling's Favourite Scene Was With Dhanush; Watch Duo's Camaraderie

Popular actors Ryan Gosling and Dhanush are currently basking in the success of their recently-released Netflix crime thriller 'The Gray Man.'

Popular actors Ryan Gosling and Dhanush are currently basking in the success of their recently-released Netflix crime thriller The Gray Man. The duo took on pivotal roles in the film, which also saw Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others. In a recent clip shared by Netflix, Ryan Gosling is asked about his favourite scene in the film, and he reveals it is the only one he shot with the Indian star, Dhanush.

Ryan Gosling's favourite scene in The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling was asked which his favourite scene from the Russo Brothers directorial was and he mentioned it was the scene with Dhanush in the hospital. This was interestingly the duo's only scene together, and enough for the former to term it the 'favourite'. He mentioned it was an 'honour' to work with Dhanush and he felt 'very lucky' that he was part of The Gray Man. The actor said-

"We're very lucky to have Dhanush in this movie. I can't believe I'm going to say this, but the hospital scene (is my favourite) because it almost put Dhanush in the hospital. It was an honour to work with him and that was the only scene we got to do together."

Dhanush also spoke a few kind words about Gosling and that the latter was 'very welcoming' towards him. The Atrangi Re star also revealed that the La La Land actor often came up to him during the course of shooting the film and asked him about his family. Dhanush hilariously revealed that his sons love Ryan Gosling as well now. He said-

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ryan for his kindness towards me throughout filming this stunt sequence. Ryan was very kind and very welcoming. He would often come up to me and inquire about me, and my family, he's been very kind. I'm coming from a different world and coming all the way here, it's important to feel welcomed. Now my sons love him too."

About The Gray Man

The film revolves around the CIA's top official, who begins to uncover the agency's secrets. This pushes his ex-colleague to call for several assassins to hunt him down. The trailer of the film included several action-packed and intense scenes, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats.

