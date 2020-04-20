'The Great Gatsby' Of 2013 & 1974 Won Academy Awards For Costume And Other Trivia

The Great Gatsby is a 2013 romantic drama directed by Baz Luhrmann. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire in lead roles. The story revolves around Nick Carraway, a World War I veteran who works as a stock market trader after settling in NYC.

Carraway is attracted to Jay Gatsby’s flamboyant lifestyle. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of Gatsby, an enigmatic personality whose secrets are unravelled throughout the film. Did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to play the role of Jay Gatsby because he was attracted to the idea of a man who comes from absolutely nothing? Read more interesting details and facts below.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have been good friends in real life since childhood. This film marks the third time they have appeared in a movie together since This Boy's Life (1993) and Don's Plum (2001).

The flamboyant wife and muse of writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, Zelda Fitzgerald’s photo can be seen hanging on the wall in the background of the apartment Tom shares with Myrtle.

Director Baz Luhrmann said in an interview that the interior of Gatsby's Long Island mansion was inspired by his old high school in Australia.

Both The Great Gatsby (2013) and The Great Gatsby (1974) won Academy Awards for Best Costume Design.

The events of the film take place in 1922 and 1929.

This is Amitabh Bachchan's first appearance in a Hollywood film.

Ben Affleck was originally cast as Tom Buchanan but later dropped out due to scheduling issues.

Both Leonardo DiCaprio (Jay Gatsby) and Joel Edgerton (Tom Buchanan) were born in 1974, the same year that The Great Gatsby (starring Robert Redford) was released.

Jay-Z served as an executive producer for this film and also managed to convince director Baz Luhrmann to use a hip-hop soundtrack.

Baz Luhrmann’s cameo: The waiter that brings Nick to Jordan's table to meet for tea after his lunch with Gatsby.

Leonardo DiCaprio is the fourth actor to portray the role of Jay Gatsby.

