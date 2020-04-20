Leonardo DiCaprio's Movies Directed By Quentin Tarantino; See List Here

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a part of many Hollywood films and has also been awarded Oscars for his notable work in Hollywood. Similarly, Quentin Tarantino is a popular director who showcases different cultures in his film which has violence and a great storyline. The director has collaborated with many Hollywood actors and has given many hit films altogether. Quentin Tarantino has also worked with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Read ahead about their superhit films ahead.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s movies with Quentin Tarantino

Django Unchained

Starring actors Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles, Django Unchained was directed and written by Quentin Tarantino. The film won two Oscars for the best writer and the Best supporting role. The film is about a slave who joins a bounty hunter to save his wife. Leonardo DiCaprio played a villain in this Django Unchained after his role in The Man in the Iron Mask. It was reported that the actor was uncomfortable with how racist his role was.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a comedy film directed by Quentin Tarantino. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was another hit collaboration of Quentin Tarantino with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The film received praise from critics and the audience and won two Oscars while being nominated for 10 awards. The film is about a washed-out actor and his stunt double who try and recapture their fame and success.

