Leonardo DiCaprio Has Produced These Horror Movies; See Full List

Leonardo DiCaprio is considered as one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. The Academy Award-winning actor has appeared in a wide variety of movies over the years. The star was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt. Leonardo has bagged several accolades for his notable work and currently is one of the highest-paid actors of Hollywood. Check out some of the best horror movies produced by Leonardo Dicaprio and his production house, Appian Way Productions.

Orphan

Orphan is a horror-drama film based on psychological patterns. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by David Leslie Johnson from a story by Alex Mace. Orphan features Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard, Isabelle Fuhrman, C. C. H. Pounder and Jimmy Bennett. The plot centres around a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl. Orphan is an international co-production between Joel Silver and Susan Downey of Dark Castle Entertainment, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson Killoran of Appian Way Productions.

Delirium

Delirium is another psychological horror drama produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. The 2018 American drama is directed by Dennis Iliadis and written by Adam Alleca. Delirium stars Topher Grace, Patricia Clarkson, Callan Mulvey, and Genesis Rodriguez. Leonardo has produced the film jointly with Jason Blum through Blumhouse Productions.

Red Riding Hood

Red Riding Hood is a romantic-horror film helmed by Catherine Hardwicke. The film is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson. Red Riding Hood is, reportedly, loosely based on the folk tale Little Red Riding Hood. The horror flick stars Amanda Seyfried as the titular character, with Gary Oldman, Billy Burke, Shiloh Fernandez, Max Irons, Virginia Madsen, Lukas Haas and Julie Christie in supporting roles.

