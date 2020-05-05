Netflix And ESPN Partner With Spotify To Curate 'The Last Dance' Playlist

Netflix and ESPN have joined forces with Spotify to offer playlists based on its new documentary series, The Last Dance. The sets feature selections for both music and podcasts, with the show’s music supervisor Rudy Chung as he is partially handling the former, and Spotify's internal podcast curation team handling the latter.

The official music playlist for The Last Dance includes Drake and Future‘s Jumpman and Victory by Diddy, the Chicago Bulls‘ starting five theme song Sirius by the Alan Parsons Project, The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes to name a few. Meanwhile, the podcast playlist, named After The Last Dance, contains episodes focusing on the legacy of Michael Jordan.

Rudy Chung recently said in a statement that this has been a great team effort organised by Jason Hehir and the editors. He also said that putting together the music was their main concern as they wanted the songs to help tell the story for each and every episode. He also said that they are thrilled that fans have responded to the music as a ‘standalone.’ He also hopes that the younger fans will have gained a new liking of not only Micheal Jordan but also the great music from his time.

Carl Chery, Creative Director and Head of Urban Music at Spotify said that it an honour to have teamed up with Netflix and ESPN to curate a playlist supporting the much-acclaimed series. He also revealed that the playlist is currently serving as a ‘sport’s fan’s favourite part of the week.’ He also said that the song list, revised in accordance with the shows, represents an ode to the songs that defined the 90s.

Carl Chery further added saying that, the tracks were specially selected for streamers to explore and experience the culture of this influential period, from hip-hop to rock to R&B. He also concluded saying that he and his team are happy to have their hand in bringing together music, sports, and entertainment to fans during a time when the community needs a dose of sports content the most.

One can stream the official music playlist of The Last Dance and After The Last Dance on the Spotify app. The Last Dance airs every Monday on ESPN in the United States and Netflix for other countries. You can also listen to the playlist of The Last Dance and After The Last Dance below. Check it out.

The Last Dance Playlist

Also read | Michael Jordan Gambling Stories Explored In The Last Dance, Claims He Never Had A Problem

Also read | The Last Dance Episodes 7 & 8 Trailer Shows Michael Jordan Punching Steve Kerr's Face

Also read | What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 5 And 6 Live Streaming Details

Also read | The Last Dance Director Opens Up On Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant's Close Relationship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.