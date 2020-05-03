What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 5 And 6 Live Streaming Details

Michael Jordan's ten-part docu-series focusing of the Chicago Bulls 1997-98 season was released on April 19 (April 20). Currently, the most viewed documentary in ESPN history, The Last Dance's next two episodes will air this Sunday (Monday IST). Here is The Last Dance episode 5 and 6 live streaming information for Netflix.

Also read | What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix? Michael Jordan the Last Dance episode 3 & 4 and The Last Dance timing

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?

The Last Dance episodes are available for international fans on Netflix a few hours after their broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. The episodes are available approximately four hours after the broadcast. Fans in the USA can watch the Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately.

Also read | Michael Jordan the Last Dance timing and live streaming, What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?

The Last Dance Episode 5 & 6 will coming on Sunday i.e. May 3rd, 2020 and will air at 9:00 PM EST on ESPN. The Netflix broadcast will start after 5 hours of main broadcast i.e. 3:01 AM EST next day.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Ws7QOqyY7e — Watch The Last Dance Live Stream Reddit (@lastdance_docu) May 1, 2020

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?: The Last Dance episode 5 and 6 live streaming details

Episodes 5 and 6 – Monday, May 4, 12:30 PM IST (Netflix)

Episodes 7 and 8: Monday, May 11, 12:30 PM IST (Netflix)

Episodes 9 and 10: Monday, May 18, 12:30 PM IST (Netflix)

Also read | How many episodes Michael Jordan The Last Dance have aired till now? The Last Dance schedule

Michael Jordan The Last Dance broadcast schedule: The Last Dance episode 5 and 6 live streaming

Episodes 5 and 6 – Sunday, May 3, 9 PM EST ( May 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9 PM EST ( May 11, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9 PM EST ( May 18, 6:30 AM IST)

Also read | What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix? Michael Jordan The Last Dance streaming details