The Last Dance Episodes 7 & 8 Trailer Shows Michael Jordan Punching Steve Kerr's Face

A small clip where Michael Jordan punches Steve Kerr was included in The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8's teaser which were released after episodes 5 and 6 were telecast. While episodes 5 and 6 focused on late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Jordan's political involvement and his gambling habits, The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 will showcase Jordan's intense on-court behaviour.

Also read | Why did Michael Jordan punch Steve Kerr during the Bulls 1995 training camp?

The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8 to feature Michael Jordan punching Steve Kerr in 1995

"I just haul off and hit him right in the f---ing eye. And Phil just throws me out of practice."



Episodes 7 & 8 air next Sunday at 9 PM ET on ESPN 📺 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ONZAnjlcbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

Also read | Steve Kerr on why Jordan played baseball, The Last Dance, Pippen-Krause feud, Warriors' plan next season

The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8: Michael Jordan punched Steve Kerr during Bulls' 1995 training camp

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 will show a scene from the Bulls' 1995 training camp. During the scrimmage, Jordan apparently started trash-talking Kerr. Kerr talked back to Jordan, which resulted in the Bulls legend punching him in the face. In a 2016 interview, Kerr revealed that he had started 'talking back' to Jordan, which he was sure no one else had done before. He knew he could not make a physical impact, but he vaguely remembers throwing an elbow at Jordan to get off him. Jordan, however, still kept talking. Jordan gave Kerr a 'forearm shiver', which he returned. Kerr then added that Jordan then came 'after' him.

During an appearance on NBA on TNT, Kerr revealed that while he does not recommend it to anyone, it definitely helped their rapport. He recalled the intensity of practices back then and how that has changed now. He looks at their fight as a test from Jordan, which he passed, after which the NBA legend only tested him more. The episode will provide more insight into their fight as both Jordan and Kerr's interviews will be featured.

Also read | Steve Kerr believes Michael Jordan's hiatus helped the Chicago Bulls win more NBA titles

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 schedule

Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9:00 pm EST ( May 11, 6:30 am IST)

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9:00 pm EST ( May 18, 6:30 am IST)

Also read | Steve Kerr reveals Warriors have already begun preparing for 2020-21 season