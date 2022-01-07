'The Last Picture Show’ Director Peter Bogdanovich Passes Away At 82; Celebs Pay Tribute

Peter Bogdanovich, the prominent American actor and filmmaker, recently passed away. He was 82. He was among the Oscar-nominated filmmakers who gained massive popularity for his movies. He was best known for his movies namely What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, The Sopranos, The Other Side of the Wind and many more.

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Bogdanovich passed away on Thursday midnight at his home in Los Angeles, while his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich issued a statement revealing that her father passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease. She further thanked everyone on behalf of the Bogdanovich/Stratten family for their love and support in this most difficult time.

The statement read, "Our dearest Peter passed away today from complications of Parkinson’s disease. The Bogdanovich/Stratten family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support in this most difficult time.”

Celebs mourn the loss of Peter Bogdanovich

The moment the news about the American artist Peter Bogdanovich passing away surfaced on the internet, numerous celebrities namely Jeff Bridges, Paul Feig, Rob Lowe, Glenn Caron, Ben Mankiewicz, Frances Fisher, James Urbaniak, and others took to Twitter and mourned the loss of a talented artist. Jeff Bridges took to his Twitter handle and stated how he was heartbroken to hear the news and added how much he loved him and how he left them with the gif of his incredible movies. Even the director Rod Lurie expressed his grief and mentioned that Peter was a brilliant director and also a marvelous author and a film critic. On the other hand, the English actor, Cary Elwes also took to Twitter and stated that he was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of his oldest friends. Adding to it, he also stated how Peter was a gentle soul with an enormous heart and mentioned that he was forever grateful to have worked with him. Take a look at some of the celebrities reacting to Peter Bogdanovich's demise.

My heart is broken - my dear friend Peter is no longer with us in the physical form. I loved him and will miss him. What a wonderful artist. He’s left us with the gift of his incredible films and his insights on the filmmakers he so admired. I love you Peter. pic.twitter.com/6L1jWAGBOK — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 6, 2022

#PeterBogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82. He was a brilliant director (SAINT JACK is the masterwork you may not know) and also a marvelous film critic and author. In many ways, he was the North Star of my career. RIP. https://t.co/RbBFcDjYJm — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) January 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of my oldest friends, legendary director & film historian, Peter Bogdanovich. Besides being extraordinarily talented, he was a gentle soul with an enormous heart. I am forever grateful to have worked with him. RIP Peter 😢🎬 pic.twitter.com/BrBBL2oXqM — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 6, 2022

One of my favorite comedies of all time and the movie that made me want to make people laugh when I was a kid, “What’s Up Doc?”, was made by the great Peter Bogdanovich. So sad to hear of his passing. Thank you for all you did for film, sir. RIP Peter. https://t.co/H1QbHRfMt7 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 6, 2022

Image: Instagram/@peter_bogdanovich