'The Lost City' Trailer: Channing Tatum Joins Sandra Bullock On A Thrilling Adventure

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe are gearing up for the release of their upcoming adventure film titled The Lost City. The film was originally titled The Lost City of D and will be helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee. The recently released trailer promises the audience an action-packed adventure and also a hint of comedy and romance. The film will release in 2022.

The Lost City trailer sees Sandra Bullock take on the role of a romance author, who wrote a book about an adventure in the lost city. Radcliffe's character, Fairfax is then revealed to have read the book and uncovered that Bullock's research led her to discover a treasure trove. He then turns into the villain of the film and kidnaps her so she can lead him to the treasure. Things take an interesting turn when Bullock's cover model, played by Channing Tatum, follows them to prove to Bullock that he has more to him than just his looks. He attempts to save her but gets jealous when someone else comes to her rescue like her knight in shining armour. The knight here happens to be Brad Pitt, who bagged an extended cameo in the film.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph also stars in the film and is best known for her roles in High Fidelity and Dolemite Is My Name. The actor had earlier shared a screenshot of the news as reported by Deadline and mentioned she was 'humbled' by the opportunity. She wrote, "God is showing OUT and continuing to bless me even in these Covid streets! Very humbled by this opportunity."

Tatum often shares glimpses from behind the scenes of the film and recently shared a post before the release of the trailer. In the picture he shared, he could be seen in keen-deep water as he and his co-star, Sandra Bullock posed in a unique manner. He was seen in a t-shirt and brown cargo pants with a backpack on his shoulders, while Bullock was wearing a glamorous deep-neck pink dress. The actor captioned the image, "This is no fun...no fun at all!"

