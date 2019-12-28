The Mandalorian Season 2 All Set To Release In Fall 2020

The Mandalorian has been making the headlines for various reasons and is adored by the fans as the show has bought back to life one of its most iconic characters. It is not the same character, but a 50-year-old baby version of the Jedi master Yoda. The first season of the show was well received and has paved the way for the second season. Read more to know about the whole story.

The Mandalorian season 2 is officially confirmed

The second season of The Mandalorian is officially confirmed and it will premiere in the fall of 2020. The Skywalker franchise of Star Wars came to an end this year with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the Star Wars franchise entered a new era with their first-ever live-action TV series. The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau, was premiered this last November. It became an instant hit among the Star Wars fans, and the titular character of The Mandalorian and the baby Yoda the talk of the town.

Lucasfilm is now developing other Star Wars shows for Disney+, which include the Cassian Andor Rogue One prequel and the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, but the Mando is considered as their ace card, as even before the first season was premiered, the second season was officially confirmed. This was expanded today, as when season 1 of The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+, Jon Favreau who serves as creator, head writer, and showrunner, as well as executive producer, took to his official Twitter handle to break the news regarding the release date of the second season. It is set to release in the fall of 2020, during September or December. Fans are highly excited for the release of the season 2 of this sci-fi show and are re-tweeting the post all over. Here is the tweet by Jon.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

