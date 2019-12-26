'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Becomes The 2nd Best X'mas Flick; Dominates Box Office

The final instalment to the Skywalker Saga has been released and it is currently dominating the Box Offices worldwide. Directed by J. J. Abrams, the film features Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley in the lead roles. The film revolves around Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron as they lead the Resistance's final stand against Kylo Ren, and the First Order. The movie recently made the headlines when it was announced that the movie has registered as the 2nd best Christmas number of all time. Read more to know about the whole story and the Box-Office collection of the same.

Star Wars tops the Christmas Box-Office charts

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is topping the Christmas Box-Office charts with as much as $35 million, making it the second-best Christmas flick of all time. It has even left behind its predecessor Star Wars: The Force Awakens which had collected $49.3 million, according to early estimates. The movie had tough competition from films that were released during the same time window, which is one of the most crowded corridors of the year. These films included Jumanji: The Next Level, Cats, Bombshell, and Little Woman.

To earn over $35 million is a huge success and is an impressive feat, but even after garnering these high Box Office collections, the film has not received much appraisal from the critics. It has been reportedly said that the worldwide Box Office collections of the film may surpass the $500 million mark. Fans of the franchise are loving the movie.

Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker also features an ensemble cast that includes John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams. Dan Mindel worked as the chief cinematographer of the film.

