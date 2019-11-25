The Debate
Baby Yoda Memes: Here Are The Best Memes On The Adorable Mandalorian Character

Others

Baby Yoda Memes: Check out some of the best memes on the latest character from the Disney+ web series, The Mandalorian, which is part of the Star Wars universe

Written By Sherwin D'Cunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
baby yoda memes

Entertainment giant Disney recently launched their streaming service, Disney+. Built to challenge the dominance of the leading global streaming platform Netflix, Disney+ will be the common streaming platform for all of Disney's properties - Pixar, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, National Geographic and Star Wars - along with properties that Disney has once they acquired 20th Century Fox. One of the shows that have premiered on Disney+ after it debuted on November 12, 2019, is The Mandalorian, which is the first streaming show based in the Star Wars universe.

One of the most viral things from the show is the character, The Child. Given the resemblance to one of the most iconic characters from the Star Wars universe, Yoda, the fans have affectionately dubbed it as Baby Yoda. And the fans have professed their love for the character through the medium of memes. 

Here are the best Baby Yoda memes

Read Mandalorian: Here Is What Fans Are Speculating About Baby Yoda

Read The Mandalorian: All You Should About The Disney+ Show Coming Soon

Read The Mandalorian: Fans' Reaction To The Trailer Of The Star Wars Show

Read Yoda Memes: The Mandalorian Is On Fire As Baby Yoda Takes Over Internet

 

 

 

Published:
