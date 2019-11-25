Baby Yoda Memes: Here Are The Best Memes On The Adorable Mandalorian Character

Entertainment giant Disney recently launched their streaming service, Disney+. Built to challenge the dominance of the leading global streaming platform Netflix, Disney+ will be the common streaming platform for all of Disney's properties - Pixar, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, National Geographic and Star Wars - along with properties that Disney has once they acquired 20th Century Fox. One of the shows that have premiered on Disney+ after it debuted on November 12, 2019, is The Mandalorian, which is the first streaming show based in the Star Wars universe.

One of the most viral things from the show is the character, The Child. Given the resemblance to one of the most iconic characters from the Star Wars universe, Yoda, the fans have affectionately dubbed it as Baby Yoda. And the fans have professed their love for the character through the medium of memes.

Here are the best Baby Yoda memes

Show me your favorite baby yoda memes. I can’t get enough 😂 pic.twitter.com/MePuuZc9zy — Jenna T (@jennabethompson) November 23, 2019

Back by popular demand, more #BabyYoda memes



📸credit: Reddit user mike_trashtit... Interesting name... pic.twitter.com/9XyiDf4k7W — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) November 22, 2019

Baby yoda is cutest meme of the year pic.twitter.com/gG9mU8dLMl — ⚔️SᕼOGᑌᑎᘔ⚔️ (@ShogunzBass) November 20, 2019

Baby Yoda is too cute for this world via /r/memes pic.twitter.com/MqqiO7TbyO — Funny (@memezebra) November 18, 2019

Your daily Baby Yoda meme. pic.twitter.com/DZidwiepmC — Todd DeVore (Browns 9-7) (@DeVore77) November 23, 2019

A New Jedi has Been Born In #DisneyPlus’s #TheMandalorian #TheMandalorianSpoilers!#BabyYoda #TheLionKing #Meme.

Yoda: “Rises & falls like the sun, A Jedi’s time as a Master.

One day, Child, Set on my time here, The Sun will, rise with you as the new Master it will.” #StarWars. pic.twitter.com/jgR5vSizry — Tumlin A.L Tiger (@AndrewLTumlin) November 19, 2019

