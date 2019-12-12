Keanu Reeves has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood today. In recent years, Keanu Reeves has been on the top of his career due to his presence in various movies that were both a commercial and a critical hit. He was filming for Bill & Ted Face The Music, which has now been wrapped and is set to release next August. Keanu Reeves will also be seen in the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The star is currently working on two films that are set to release on the same date. The two movies he is working on are sequels to his best works in Hollywood. Yes, we are talking about The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4. Here is all you should know about it.

The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 to release on the same day in 2021

The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 will be releasing on May 21, 2021. The Matrix 4 will be a sequel directed by half of the Wachowskis brothers who directed the first three Matrix movies and their sister Lilly will be joining her brother in making of the film. From his first adventure as Neo in the 1999 movie Matrix till his sacrifice to save the humans in Matrix 3, he was loved by fans. In The Matrix 4, Carrie-Ann Moss will also be reprising her role as Trinity. Only time will tell what The Matrix has in it for the fans.

In 2014, Keanu Reeves was seen in John Wick, which was a super hit and was loved by fans. He then worked on the sequels for the John Wick movies. The sequels were also loved by the fans and sparked Keanu Reeves back as the action star he was. John Wick 4 is highly anticipated by the fans and will also be releasing on May 21, 2021.

