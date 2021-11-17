'The Matrix Resurrections' New Poster Shows Keanu Reeves' Neo Reuniting With Trinity

Makers of Matrix have dropped a brand new poster of the anticipated sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. The forthcoming venture WILL mark the fourth instalment of the franchise and will depict the events of the aftermath of The Matrix. Featuring Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo, the film has brought back some original as well as new faces to the stimulated world.

The Matrix Resurrections new poster

The makers have dropped a new poster of Matrix 4 featuring Reeves' Neo along with new and familiar faces. In the poster, Neo reunites with Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss along with some new cast members. The squad is seen sporting their lassic leather attires and wielding weapons promising high octane action from the film.

Taking to her Instagram on November 17, actor Priyanka Chopra also shared the new poster with her followers. She wrote, ''Step back into the Matrix with this new sneak peek for The Matrix Resurrections. Get ready to watch it in theatres and on HBO Max this Christmas. #TheMatrix @thematrixmovie''

More on The Matrix Resurrections

The fourth instalment of the critically acclaimed sci-fi franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, continues to follow the story of Neo and Trinity 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. The trailer of the film provides a glimpse into the action-packed movie where chaos will ensue triggered by a red or a blue pill. Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen as Trinity.

With the release date inching closer, the makers are ramping up the promotions of the movie with the cast currently stationed in the UK to carry out the activities. Glimpses from the promotions were shared by actor Priyanka Chopra whose role in the film remains undisclosed.

IMAGE- THE MATRIX OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM