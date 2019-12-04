The Matrix: Top 3 Scenes From The Iconic Science Fiction Franchise

The Matrix is one of the most popular science fiction films of all time. The trilogy had some of the most groundbreaking action sequences. The entire film series has influenced many science-fiction and action movies.

More than the action sequences, the film is filled with hitherto unheard ideas including the red pill and blue pill ideology. Here is a throwback by looking at some of the most defining scenes from The Matrix:

Best scenes from The Matrix trilogy

1. Bullet Dodge

This particular scene from The Matrix is still remembered as one of the most iconic scenes from the series. The scene is Neo’s breakthrough wherein he realises that he can rise above the restrictions of the digital realm of the Matrix. It is a very powerful scene, hard-hitting and also one of the longest scenes in the film.

2. The Highway Chase

The Highway Chase scene from The Matrix Reloaded is one of the most exciting car-chasing scenes there has ever been. Its peculiarity is not only because it has cars going at unimaginable speed levels but because it also embeds elements like martial arts, explosions and special effects that will totally blow up your mind. Even though the scene does not even feature the main lead, Neo in it, the highway chasing scene is one of the best the trilogy series has delivered.

3. Neo VS Agent Smith

The final fight sequence between Neo and Mr Smith is the perfect ending to everything that the makers had been building up until that point. Neo uses the techniques that he has recently learned which makes him closer to Smith’s level. The scene combines all the martial art techniques and gunshots that the audience has seen until now into one final moment of the ultimate fight for Neo.

