Rick And Morty: Pop-culture References In S4-Ep 2: Spoilers Ahead

Rick and Morty’s second episode of season 4 aired on November 17, 2019, at 11:30 ET. It was titled The Old Man And The Seat and explored the premise of how apps are taking over humans and how rick is a shy pooper. It changed the way viewers looked at the show by giving a meaningful twist where Rick is the prey of his own trap. Here is a few pop culture references form the second episode.

Read Also| Rick And Morty Season 4 Episode 2: Fans Call It 'emotional' & 'hilarious'

Season 4 Episode 2 pop culture references

Lovefinderrz

The app developed by Jerry and Glootie was a total rip off of the dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. This in a way, it was a take on how the apps use a social algorithm to decide who we should love for the best compatibility, and how all of this falls apart if the app gets an ad wall. In simple terms, this was the creator’s way to say that we should take a look at life in a real way.

Read Also| Rick And Morty: Season 4 Episode 1 Brings Back The Meeseeks And Introduces Death Crystals

Matrix

The Matrix has been referred in the series a lot of times, but this time we see a much-clearer version of the matrix pods. After Tony is smothered under Mega Rick’s bottom, he is seen in a pod filled with red liquid called Globo fan which creates an ideal yet believable reality where Tony can live. This is just like the matrix where the machines are trying to control the humans with the matrix so that they can extract energy from them.

Read Also| Rick And Morty: Season 4 Episode 2 Introduces Us To Rick's Planet Poop. Spoilers Ahead

Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea

In this book, Ernest Hemingway speaks about how an old man wants to catch a bigger fish so that he can be in peace with himself. This also is the same scenario Rick is going through as he also wants peace with his life. Rick loses his friends in season 2’s last episode and since then he has made no friends as he feels that if anyone comes close to him they will die.

Read Also| Rick And Morty Seen In A Crossover Couch Gag With The Simpsons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.