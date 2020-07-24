'The New Mutants': Opening Scene Of The Film Revealed; Watch Here

The opening scene of The New Mutants, X-Men's last appearance in their staple Fox universe before making a jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline. The final Fox X-Men film has faced a number of adversaries before making it to the fans. It was originally planned to release in 2018 and was later postponed by Fox and Disney multiple times before landing on an August 2020 release date. But as the theatrical launch of the film seems like a long shot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been rumours about the film making its way to the Disney+ streaming platform. Check out the latest footage from The New Mutants below -

Also read: 'The New Mutants' gets fresh August 2020 release date by Disney

The New Mutants new footage revealed

Disney and Fox featured in the Comic-Con @ Home panel for The New Mutants and revealed some of the exclusive footage from the film. The first few minutes of the film were revealed and showcased how the Josh Boone directorial will start its 1 hour 38 minutes runtime. The opening scene from the film is action-packed and revolves around the character of Dani Moonstar.

Also read: Britney Spears' Conservatorship Hearing Pushed Ahead After Fans “zoom Bomb" The Call

Dani is awoken by an attack on her community and runs out of her house with her father just before it explodes to flames. Dani is then instructed to take cover in the forest when her dad tries to go help others but ends up getting killed by Demon Bear. Dani gets knocked unconscious after falling down from a steep hill and later wakes up being chained to a hospital bed.

Image courtesy - The New Mutants - exclusive comic-con footage

While the exclusive footage from The New Mutants introduced Dani effectively, the rest of the cast members were not left on the side either. During the Comic-Con @ Home panel, the makers of the film also showcased a sizzle reel that showcased the new looks of all the characters. Magik can be seen battling some of the Smiley Men in the film and teaming up with her pet dragon Lockheed in order to take down Demon Bear. The footage also showcased characters of Cannonball and Sunspot using their powers. Check out the Comic-Con panel of The New Mutants below -

Also read: 'The New Mutants' director Josh Boone has his trilogy all planned out

Also read: 'The New Mutants' to release on big screen soon; know about its cast, release date & more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.