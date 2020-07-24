Britney Spears' Conservatorship Hearing Pushed Ahead After Fans “zoom Bomb" The Call

The #FreeBritney movement is still trending on social media as fans want to put an end to Britney Spears conservatorship. However, it seems like #FreeBritney is causing more harm than good for Britney Spears. According to reports, Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing was cancelled this week as the zoom call was randomly “zoom bombed” by people who had nothing to do with the case. These people refused to get off the call, which forced the judge to cancel the hearing.

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing delayed

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing takes place every three months. During the hearing, a judge meets Britney Spears and other parties involved to discuss the future of the artist's conservatorship status. Britney Spears' latest conservatorship meeting was actually scheduled for this week. However, the hearing was cancelled by the judge after fans “zoom bombed” the call.

According to reports, people who were not legally involved in Britney Spears' case stayed in the zoom call for over 2 hours. This forced the judge to cancel the entire meeting and push the hearing back. This means that Britney Spears' conservatorship will be upheld for at least another three months.

Britney's conservatorship status has recently become a topic of debate on social media. The topic came back into the spotlight due to her eccentric social media posts. On July 23, 2020, Bryan Spears, Britney's elder brother, spoke to an entertainment portal to discuss over the issue.

Speaking to the portal, Bryan revealed that she has been in this thing for quite some time now. He added that there was obviously a need for it in the beginning. Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008 due to her mental health. Bryan added that they have now made some changes to the conservatorship and all they could do was hope for the best.

He also stated that Britney wanted to get out of the conservatorship from the beginning as it was very frustrating for her. The conservatorship was handled by Britney's father Jamie until 2019 when he had to step down due to personal health reason. Bryan added that having someone constantly tell you to do something had to be frustrating, so he understood why Britney wanted to get out of the conservatorship.

