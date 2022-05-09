'The Terminal List': First Looks From Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch Starrer Unveiled, See

Makers of Chris Pratt's upcoming thriller drama The Terminal List have finally dropped the first few looks from the upcoming series, leaving netizens intrigued. The much-awaited series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr, which is shown by David DiGilio along with Carr and writer Daniel Shattuck. The project is all set to be released on July 1, 2022, via the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video drops 1st looks of The Terminal List

The first images from the upcoming Prime Video Canada spy series The Terminal List have been released by Amazon Prime Video. The pictures give a sneak peek into the story of the series wherein Pratt features as a Navy SEAL. Apart from Chris Pratt as James Reece, the series also stars Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, and many more. Have a look here:

As per Deadline, the series synopsis reads, "The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves."

First look teaser of Chris Pratt starrer The Terminal List released

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 8, Amazon Prime Video dropped the 18-second long clip, which introduces Pratt as the Navy SEAL James Reece, who tries to cope with his dark past. The clip commences with Pratt making a grand entry with an assault rifle and then pans to a trail of nerve-wracking scenes filled with blazing guns, toppling cars and a lot of mayhem. He's also seen pinning an enemy against the wall and installing fear in him with an axe. "Strap in. Here’s the First Look of The #TerminalListOnPrime, July 1," the caption read. Take a look. Watch it here:

Apart from Pratt, the project's ensemble cast includes- Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.