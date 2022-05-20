‘The Terminal List’ Teaser Out: Fans Laud Chris Pratt's Transition Into Serious Actor

Makers of Chris Pratt's upcoming thriller drama The Terminal List dropped the official teaser from the upcoming series, leaving netizens astonished. The much-awaited series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr, which is shown by David DiGilio along with Carr and writer Daniel Shattuck.

The project is all set to be released on July 1, 2022, via the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The Terminal List Official Teaser Out

After the release of first looks and tiny clips from the much-awaited TV series, The Terminal List, the teaser of the show recently hit the screens and created a buzz on the internet. The teaser begins with a thrilling glimpse of Chris Pratt who returns home after his platoon of Navy SEALs gets ambushed on a mission. It further hints at how Pratt embarks on his journey to expose the dark forces against him, who are not only dangerous to him but also to his family and loved ones.

The teaser of the show received a positive response from the fans who hailed the performance of the cats and even mentioned how eagerly they were looking forward to watching the action-packed series on Amazon Prime. Some fans also appreciated the fact that Chris Pratt was transitioning to becoming a serious actor after playing multiple comic rules.

Apart from Pratt, the project's ensemble cast includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

Pratt is also onboard as the executive producer along with Jon Schumacher (through Indivisible Productions) and Antoine Fuqua (through Fuqua Films). Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media have jointly bankrolled the project in association with MRC Television. As per Variety, all eight episodes will start streaming at once on the platform on July 1.

Image: A Still from 'The Terminal List' Teaser